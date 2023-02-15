Denver Weather: Snow to cause slick and slow travel through Wednesday evening

Wintry weather will continue through the afternoon on Wednesday causing difficult travel into the evening. The heaviest additional snow amounts will be mostly east of the Denver metro area.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area had measured 2 to 5 inches of snow. Lower amounts were reported in the Fort Collins and Greeley areas while higher amounts were found in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties. More than 9 inches of snow had fallen by early morning in Genesee.

CBS

For the rest of the day on Wednesday, most areas around Denver and Boulder will receive another 1-4 inches of snow. Locations along the Palmer Divide that are east of Interstate 25 such as Franktown, Elizabeth, Kiowa, and Limon could see another 3-6 inches. Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley should not get more than 1-2 inches of additional snowfall.

It is also still possible a section of I-70 may be forced to close on the Eastern Plains due to the combination of snow and wind.

CBS

Looking at all of Colorado, the heaviest snow in the state will continue to be in the southern regions of the state where at least another 5-10 inches of snow will fall across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains through Wednesday evening. All of southern Colorado including Colorado Springs and Pueblo are under a Winter Storm Warning until at least 5 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS

The snow will end everywhere in Colorado in Wednesday night. Thursday will be sunny and dry but also quite cold. Morning temperatures will be in the single digits and afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach freezing on Thursday. Warmer weather will arrive on Friday.