Denver Weather: Record cold to record heat in just a matter of days

Much of Colorado will experience a huge weather transformation in the coming days from feeling like winter again on Wednesday to summer-like weather by Monday.

It was cold enough early Wednesday in Denver to break a record. The previously coldest temperature ever recorded in the city on April 5 was 12 degrees in 1983. The official thermometer at the airport dropped to 11 degrees just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday creating a new record for the date.

Sunny skies in the morning along the the Front Range on Wednesday will allow temperatures to eventually reach near 40 degrees which is still about 20 degrees below normal for the first week in April.

Clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon which will limit warming. After 2 p.m. a few flurries or light snow showers will be possible through the evening commute and as late as midnight Wednesday night.

Most areas along the urban corridor will get no more than a trace of accumulation but some areas above 6,000 feet on the south and west sides of the metro area including Evergreen, Conifer, Castle Rock, and Elizabeth could get 1-2 inches of accumulation.

A new weather pattern will setup over Colorado starting Thursday and continuing through at least the beginning of next week. Plan on much warmer temperatures by the weekend along with mostly dry weather for most of the state. The forecast high temperature in Denver on Monday is 80 degrees which would tie the record high temperature for the date set in 1996.

The next chance for any precipitation along the Front Range looks to wait until at least the weekend of the April 15-16.