Denver Weather: Extreme heat prompts a First Alert Weather Day this weekend

With the hottest weekend of the year so far about to get underway, the First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day because of extreme heat.

Both days will be hot this weekend, but the hotter day should be Sunday when many neighborhoods along the Front Range will reach at least 100 degrees.

Before the intense heat arrives, Friday will be slightly above normal with high temperatures in the lower 90s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will also be sunny and dry for most of the state but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the mountains and across the Eastern Plains. The chance for a thunderstorm in the Denver metro area Friday afternoon is less than 20%.

(source: CBS)

Dry air will expand enough on Saturday to essentially eliminate any chance for rain anywhere in Colorado. Instead the weather focus will be heat with at least tied records in many areas including Denver.

The current record for Saturday is 98 degrees from July 9, 2021 which is also the forecast in Denver.

Sunday's record will be more difficult to reach since it's 102 degrees from July 10, 2016.

Regardless of a record, Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day and everyone is encouraged to be properly prepared for the heat. Drink plenty of water throughout the weekend, limit strenuous outlook activity, exercise outdoors early in the day, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. And remember how the heat will affect your pets.

The heat wave will end Sunday night but next week will remain warm. A daily chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will also return on Monday.