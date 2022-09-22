Watch CBS News
Denver Weather: Drizzly morning followed by partial clearing for the first day of fall

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Rain gradually ends today, skies clear out tonight
Rain showers will remain possible through Thursday with most of the additional precipitation in the mountains.

For Denver and the Front Range, low stratus clouds will cause fog and drizzle through the morning on Thursday with a few light rain showers also possible. The afternoon should be mainly dry but lingering showers are still possible. Drier air arriving after 3 p.m. should allow for at least some sunshine prior to sunset.

Just a few minutes after sunset will be the autumnal equinox at 7:03 p.m. which marks the official start of fall.

Many neighborhoods along the Front Range had measured at least a quarter inch of rain through 7 a.m. Thursday. Higher amounts were reported in Larimer County including in Fort Collins and Loveland.

Meanwhile, the mountains have a better chance for showers through the afternoon before drier weather finally arrives Thursday night.

With quick clearing overnight, fog will be possible Friday especially for areas north of Denver including Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, and Greeley.

Then sunny, dry, and warmer weather will take over from Friday afternoon through most of next week. It will be a long stretch of beautiful weather in Colorado.

Temperatures will be close to normal on Friday and Sunday and then slightly cooler on Sunday but it looks good for the Broncos-49ers game at Mile High Sunday evening.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 7:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

