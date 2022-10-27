Denver Weather: Cold temperatures prompt Freeze Watch for the metro area

The coldest weather of the season so far has prompted a Freeze Watch for the Denver metro area. Most neighborhoods will experience a hard freeze late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Most areas along the Front Range have already experienced the first freeze of the season including Denver when the temperature dropped to 31 degrees on Monday morning. Thursday night will be colder than it was on Monday with 20s in most areas. That's considered a "hard freeze" which can easily damage sprinkler systems that haven't been drained or outdoor facets left on with a hose still connected.

Relatively mild weather will return for Friday and the weekend with highs in the lower 60s all three days. Overnight lows will approach freezing over the weekend but no additional hard freezes are expected through at least early next week.

In fact, the forecast for early next week including Halloween on Monday continues to quite mild. After 60s on Monday, the Denver metro area could reach 70 degrees on Tuesday.