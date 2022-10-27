Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Weather: Cold temperatures prompt Freeze Watch for the metro area

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Morning rain/snow showers, overnight hard freeze
Morning rain/snow showers, overnight hard freeze 02:11

The coldest weather of the season so far has prompted a Freeze Watch for the Denver metro area. Most neighborhoods will experience a hard freeze late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

freeze-watch.png
CBS

Most areas along the Front Range have already experienced the first freeze of the season including Denver when the temperature dropped to 31 degrees on Monday morning. Thursday night will be colder than it was on Monday with 20s in most areas. That's considered a "hard freeze" which can easily damage sprinkler systems that haven't been drained or outdoor facets left on with a hose still connected.

fr-tonight-lows.png
CBS

Relatively mild weather will return for Friday and the weekend with highs in the lower 60s all three days. Overnight lows will approach freezing over the weekend but no additional hard freezes are expected through at least early next week.

In fact, the forecast for early next week including Halloween on Monday continues to quite mild. After 60s on Monday, the Denver metro area could reach 70 degrees on Tuesday.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 7:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.