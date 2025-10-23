Denver water rates set to rise in 2026

Denver Water is set to raise its rates beginning January 1st.

The utility company said a single-family residence using 104,000 gallons of water each year will see a monthly increase between $2.45 and $3.30. That adds up to about $30 more per year, depending on where they live.

CBS

"The work we do provides the critical water supply that the community we serve needs to thrive and grow. Continuing to maintain and invest in the system that supports our water supply will ensure that we — Denver Water as well as our customers — are ready for what lies ahead, from a warming climate to the potential for new regulations, while keeping rates as low as good service will allow," said Denver Water CEO/Manager Alan Salazar.

Denver Water expects to invest approximately $1.7 billion over the next 10 years into projects that will maintain, repair, protect and upgrade the system.

According to Denver Water's website, "In 2026, Denver Water will begin work to replace water mains under Sheridan Boulevard between 13th and 29th avenues as it runs through Denver, Lakewood, Edgewater and Wheat Ridge. The project is expected to take 10-12 months and replace about 8,285 feet of cast iron pipe that was put into service in 1931."

They also said average temperatures in Denver have risen by about 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit over the last 40 years, which will necessitate the expansion of water conservation efforts.