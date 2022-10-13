Denver Water raises rates slightly for next year

Average-use customers of Denver Water will see their bills go up slightly in 2023, about $1 to $4 on average over the course of a year, depending on where they live. The rate increase is to help pay for important upgrades and projects.

The new rates take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

"Denver Water's mission is to ensure that we deliver safe, clean water to the people who rely on us every day," said CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead in a statement. "Today, 1.5 million people across the Denver metro area benefit from those who built the Denver Water system we know today. Now, it's our responsibility to not only care for the system they built, but to prepare it to meet the challenges that lie across the next 100 years — all while keeping rates as low as good service will allow."

Denver Water said it expects to invest $2.3 billion over the next decade in projects that will maintain, repair, protect and upgrade the system that serves 1.5 million people, which is 25% of the state's population.

According to Denver Water, "typical single-family residential customers who use 104,000 gallons of water in 2023 as they did in 2022, the new rates will increase their monthly bill by an average of $1 to $4 over the course of the year, depending on where they live."

Denver Water is also seeking federal funding to support the Lead Reduction Program which will allow the utility to replace lead service lines above the 4,500 currently slated for replacement next year.