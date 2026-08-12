Denver Water now issuing fines to customers who violate water restrictions

Denver Water is now issuing fines to its customers across the metro who aren't following mandatory water use restrictions, and they aren't cheap.

What will start as a warning for a first violation will increase to $250 for a second violation, $500 for a third violation and even $1,000 for a fourth violation. According to Greg Fisher, Denver Water's manager of demand planning, about 150 warnings and 15 fines have already been issued.

Denver Water implemented mandatory drought restrictions this summer for the first time in 13 years. And for the first half of the season, it focused on education.

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"Just getting people ready and aware that we have drought rules," explained Fisher.

The water provider has asked customers to reduce their overall usage by 20% while also limiting outdoor watering to just two times per week. And, while many are doing their part, the company has seen just a 5% reduction.

"There are a set of customers that we know aren't sticking to the two days per week, and so we're taking a really much more targeted approach for them," said Fisher.

Denver Water now plans to increase enforcement at a time when severe drought conditions aren't improving.

"Unfortunately, we aren't getting the rains that would typically reduce use," Fisher added. "We can cut use by 100 million gallons in a day if you get a rain event; we're just not seeing it."

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And while Denver Water has access to water usage data for each customer, they've also received thousands of violation reports from the community.

"We have over 6,000 violations that people who are not Denver Water employees that have submitted it," said Fisher. "So yeah, a lot of them, and just trying to keep everybody accountable."

Denver Water will also ask its board during the next meeting on August 26th to approve putting an end to lawn watering season on October 1. If that goes into effect, customers will be able to hardwater trees and plants but will no longer be allowed to use spray irrigation starting on October 1.