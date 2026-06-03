Denver Water asks residents to report watering violations as drought conditions persist

Denver Water is asking residents to help enforce watering restrictions by reporting water waste and violations through a new online form, as drought conditions continue across the metro area.

CBS

The utility launched the anonymous reporting form about a month ago and says it has already received hundreds of reports. Officials say the goal is to educate residents and encourage compliance with watering restrictions that took effect in March.

"Look, we've got a limited water supply; we need to make that last for everybody," said Todd Hartman, a spokesperson for Denver Water. "People are flaunting the water rules and wasting water."

Despite recent rainfall, Denver Water says the region remains in drought conditions, and water supplies continue to be a concern.

In Denver's Washington Park neighborhood, the effects of the dry conditions are visible. Some lawns remain green while others have turned brown and patchy.

"It is what it is this year with the drought," Denver resident Devanie Hopfenbeck told CBS Colorado. "It's a bummer to see your lawn brown, but we're totally on board."

Hartman said restrictions are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

"We are not in a position where we will be rolling back restrictions anytime soon," Hartman explained.

The online form allows residents to anonymously report water waste and violations in their neighborhoods. While some residents see value in the effort, others say conversations with neighbors should come first.

"I see the value in it to create some group accountability," Hopfenbeck said. "I'm not quite sure what I think about that and what I would do exactly."

For Denver resident Andrea Schwieger, water conservation has long been a priority. Four years ago, she replaced her traditional lawn with a xeriscape garden filled with drought tolerant and native plants. Still, she said she would prefer speaking with neighbors before reporting them.

"I guess I understand the need for water restrictions, but that feels pretty bad to think that people might be turning you in," Schwieger said.

Denver Water officials say the reporting system is intended to encourage community wide conservation efforts as reservoir levels continue to decline.

"If folks don't work as a community and follow the rules outdoors, but indoors too, we can be coming back in a month or two and saying only one day a week," Hartman said. "It's really important people understand the significance and gravity of the situation."

Denver Water says it has not issued any citations related to the new reporting effort but has focused on educating residents about the restrictions.

Violations can eventually result in fines starting at $250 and increasing to as much as $1,000 for repeat offenses.