Denver Water urges customers to lower indoor water use during cooler seasons

There are only a few weeks left for Denver Water users to water their lawn or use spray irrigation due to drought restrictions. All summer long, we've been talking about ways to conserve water outdoors. But, as we turn our attention to cooler seasons, there's a lot of ways to conserve inside your home.

"For residential customers, they use about 50% inside, 50% outside," said Greg Fisher, Denver Water's manager of demand planning.

Greg Fisher CBS

That's the annual average for Denver Water users. But, according to the EPA, the national numbers equate to just 30% of household usage is outdoors, and 70% is indoors.

"It's amazing how it can add up," Fisher said.

The public water utility says, if customers used their faucet for one minute less per day, Denver Water could save 2 million gallons systemwide.

"We see it in our reservoirs that, if we did that a minute less per day, we'll save a couple of percent in our storage, which will put us in such a good position for the spring," Fisher explained.

Other ways to conserve include turning off the water while brushing your teeth or washing your face, shortening shower times, repurposing water, or turning off the kitchen faucet while washing dishes. Even better, use the dishwasher instead.

"Dishwashers are really efficient these days. And so, if you don't wash your dishes in the sink, you're going to save gallons and gallons of water," Fisher said.

Denver Water also says cutting down on one load of laundry per week can save 15 to 20 gallons per load. And, if you need to replace an appliance, the water provider can help with a water-efficient replacement.

"If it is time for you to replace a toilet or a showerhead, we offer rebates for that," Fisher said.

These are all ways — not just Denver Water users — all Coloradans can conserve, especially while hoping for a snow-packed winter to help the reservoir levels recover.

"Not full recovery, but I think we can get ourselves out of the woods with a great snowpack," Fisher said.

Denver Water users presently remain under drought restrictions at least until the spring. That is when the board will reevaluate snowpack and reservoir conditions and make an official declaration on what 2027 will look like.