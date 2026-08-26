Denver Water cuts off lawn watering Oct. 1, urges conservation ahead of next spring

Amid continuing drought conditions and record-breaking temperatures, Denver Water has amended its Stage 1 drought resolution to cut off lawn watering on Oct. 1. The Denver Board of Water Commissioners made the decision during its Wednesday morning meeting.

Denver Water said that customers are still under a restriction of watering two days a week through Sept. 30 per the Stage 1 drought restrictions enacted earlier this year.

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"The drought afflicting the Denver region and its water supply system has only worsened over the course of the summer, making it clear that we need to take additional steps in response," said Tyrone Gant, president of the Denver Board of Water Commissioners, in a statement. "Formally ending lawn watering Oct. 1 will help stretch our supplies, as we will be entering next spring with storage levels far below normal."

Denver Water said the restrictions set earlier this year aimed for a target of 20% reduction, but prolonged hot and dry conditions have led to many customers using more water during their watering days to keep trees, shrubs, and landscapes alive. Denver Water said that as drought conditions continue, storage supplies could drop to 60% before next spring's runoff season.

Additional Information from Denver Water:

The resolution includes additional details outlining the kind of watering still permitted after the shutdown date.

High-traffic, active-use grass areas, such as parks and school fields, may only be watered after Sept. 30, under a Denver Water-approved water budget or variance. Additionally, recycled water users can continue to irrigate any day of the week, following the standard watering rules, as they are relying on a reused water supply.

Trees, shrubs and perennials may be watered any day with a hand-held hose with a shutoff nozzle or low-volume, non-spray irrigation (such as a drip system). They may not be watered by spray irrigation.

Annuals and vegetables may be watered any day with a hand-held hose with a shutoff nozzle or low-volume, non-spray irrigation, until the first frost. They may not be watered by spray irrigation.

Grass establishment is not allowed after Sept. 30, except under special circumstances outlined under an approved variance.

An irrigation system may be operated for installation, repair or reasonable maintenance, so long as the system is attended throughout the period of operation and water waste does not occur.

Conditions in Denver Water's service and collection areas continue to worsen. The amended resolution outlines specific factors driving the additional board action.

Denver Water's water collection system watersheds remain in various levels of drought as defined by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Natural streamflow in the areas that flow into Denver Water's storage reservoirs for the period of April to July was 95,000 acre-feet, which is 22% of normal and marks the lowest level observed since recordkeeping began 110 years ago.

The Denver metro area is experiencing the hottest year on record (through July) with average daily high temperatures five degrees above normal and four inches below normal precipitation.

As of Aug. 24, 2026, storage in Denver Water's supply reservoirs is at 72% full, which is significantly lower than the historic median of 94% full for this time of year.

"We're asking everyone to care more and water less, so we don't have to take more drastic steps in the future, which could create more damaging impacts to our landscapes."

Watering season typically runs from May 1 to Oct.1, during which Denver Water's annual watering rules are in place. In a non-drought year, the start and end dates are general guidance for customers to turn on and off their irrigation systems. With this amendment to its March 25 drought resolution, the board has made the Oct. 1 date mandatory this year, prohibiting lawn watering as of that date.

Denver Water said the lawn watering ban remains in effect until the board determines how and when lawn watering can resume. That means sprinklers need to remain off in spring 2027, pending on an official resolution from the Board of Water Commissioners.