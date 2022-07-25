Denver wants to know how you would spend $2 million for improvement projects

Do you want to help the City of Denver spend $2 million? The money will be used for improvement projects.

City officials want your input on how to spend the money. The deadline to submit ideas is Sunday.

Only physical projects are eligible, not services. That includes things like adding or increasing bike lanes, installing a public art or making improvements to parks and recreation centers.

All that money won't be spent in one place, the money will be divided between neighborhoods in the far northeast, east, and east central parts of Denver. The remainder will be spent in any other Denver neighborhood.

So far the city has collected more than 600 suggestions but they would like more. The deadline has been extended to July 31.

