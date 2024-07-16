Denver voters will decide if noncitizens can apply for firefighter and police department jobs

Denver City Council debates whether noncitizens can apply to become a police officer or firefighter

On Monday, the Denver City Council, on a unanimous vote, decided to leave it up to voters in November to decide if the city will remove its citizenship requirement for police and fire department jobs. The proposed amendment to the Charter of the City and County of Denver to remove the requirement has been a conversation both city leaders and agencies have engaged in since last year.

According to a 2022 national survey, police executive research forum shows new officer hiring decreased by nearly four percent from year to year. At the same time, retirements and resignations surged.

The shortages have led to longer response times, burnout, and even cutting back on patrols and other law enforcement strategies.

In Dever, non-citizens who qualify for the job can already apply and work for the Denver Sheriff Department and other roles.

This comes after the city settled a lawsuit in 2016 with the U.S. Justice Department regarding citizenship requirements for the Sheriff Department, finding it was in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Then last year, in 2023, a state law passed allowing DACA recipients in Colorado to possess firearms and serve as police officers, signifying a shift towards greater inclusivity. Cities like Aurora and Boulder have already been behind this effort.

Denver City Councilwoman, Jamie Torres of District 3 says this is an effort to diversify the agencies.

"This is not a lowering of the standard, it is actually one, erasing unemployment discrimination issue and two diversifying our department," said Torres.

It's all in the hands of voters come November, to allow noncitizen residents to apply for a job with Denver Fire or Police.

Torres wants people to understand what non-citizen means.

"Noncitizen means legal permanent residents, green card holders, DACA recipients, it means folks who may be on long-term parole," said Torres.

However, this does not apply to recent arrivals.

"If you are undocumented, if you are among those who recently arrived from Venezuela and you have not received asylum then you don't qualify for this particular opportunity," said Torres.

It all comes down to giving those who live and work in the country legally, an equal opportunity.

Denver City Council President, Amanda Sandoval tells CBS Colorado if this passes, it will be a great opportunity for many of those who desire to serve in their city.

"We worked on the bill forever and that's a huge deal for DACA recipients, they're part of our community and we just want to make sure they feel welcomed in this space," said Sandoval.

A list of nonprofits and agencies have been in support of the ballot since last year.

That includes Denver's Civil Service Commission and a letter by both Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton and Police Chief Ron Thomas.

"I am happy to see that this is going to the voters because I do think that it certainly has the potential to help us with our recruiting efforts and it will certainly help us be reflective of the community we serve," said Thomas.

Both the Denver Fire Department and Denver Police Department tell us they're near full employment, however, DPD is hoping this could be helpful in overall recruiting and retention efforts.

"Getting people to stay with us through the lengthy process has been a challenge and we are continuing to work with the civil service on both sides to enhance our ability to get people through the process," said Chief Thomas, "So they can serve their community."

The goal overall goal remains to reduce employment discrimination, while also assisting with recruitment and retention issues.

Denver voters can expect this on their ballots on Nov. 5.