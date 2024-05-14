Denver gives update in "Pay as You Throw" trash, compost, recycling program

The City of Denver has released a report on the progress of the "Pay as You Throw" trash, compost and recycling program nearly a year and a half after the rollout. According to the city, there is room for progress and also something to be celebrated.

The city rolled out the new program in January 2023 to help support its recycling and composting efforts and keep more of those items out of landfills. According to the report, the program is working. Recycling is up 13% and composting is up 9% and what is being sent to landfills is down.

Customers can choose the level of trash collection, with a three-tiered system starting with small bins, then a medium size all the way up to the largest receptacle and coordinating bill sizes. The new system has had some bumps along the way.

Earlier this year, CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass reported on some issues with the new billing system that left some customers paying more than they should have and some not paying anything.

In another story, CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass found undercover video showing the large bins being broken down and then thrown into the landfill. The investigation revealed that more than 3,000 of the bins were dumped in landfills, even though the manufacturer said they were fully recyclable.

According to the report, Denver said some areas that need improvement are customer service and missed collections.