Unseasonably warm in Denver as we wait for the first 90 degree day of 2025

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Denver officially reached 86 degrees on Monday and is expected to finish around 86 degrees again on Tuesday.

On Monday, the daily record high was 90 degrees, set in 1962. Interestingly, 90 degrees is also the record high for Tuesday, originally set in 1915.

While neither of these records were broken, it certainly felt hot. This raises the question: when does Denver typically see its first 90-degree day, and when was the earliest on record?

On average, Denver hits 90 degrees for the first time on June 10.

The earliest 90-degree day ever recorded in Denver was April 30, 1992.

Denver had to wait until June 5, 2024, to reach its first 90-degree day, with a high of 91 degrees.

