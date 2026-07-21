Mayor Johnston announces Denver universal childcare task force in State of the City address

In Denver's State of the City address on Tuesday, Mayor Mike Johnston announced a new task force supporting universal childcare.

"We want to first hear from Denverites what's the system that they want, what works for them, and what doesn't," he said after his 50 minute speech. "And then we'll build a system that is fit to their needs."

The new group will be named the Haynes-Gary Task Force after two women -- Anna Jo Garcia Haynes and Nancy Gary -- who worked on building the first network of preschools in Denver.

City of Denver

Johnston says the goal is to have universal childcare in place by the conclusion of what would be his second term, should he be re-elected. He said the city plans to begin by hosting a listening tour over the next six months to meet with residents.

"And then if it works, we'll see what it costs to scale that and figure out how we would support it," he said.

Johnston's speech was held at the National Western Center. The mayor also promised to develop part of the neighborhood the center is in and bundle that effort with other ongoing city projects under one name. He's calling it the Mile High Line, and it includes:

- improvements in the Globeville Elyria-Swansea area

- the old Park Hill Golf Course

- 16th Street revitalization

- redevelopment of areas around current and future sports stadium in the city

He says it will promise benefits for those local communities.

"The goal in this Mile High Line is to add 20,000 housing units?" CBS Colorado asked Johnston.

"Yes," he said.

"Where is the money for this coming from, and how are you going to ensure that all of that is affordable?" CBS Colorado asked.

"In a lot of places where the city owns land, we can set the terms for the development of that site, we can push for affordable housing, we can set up deed restrictions. So that is like bringing 30% of the dollars to the deal as we bring the land to the deal.

Reports show fewer people are unhoused on Denver's streets this year, but as protestors delayed the speech on the issue, the mayor acknowledged that there's still work to be done.

"I think reducing something by 64% doesn't mean that it's fixed or it's over. It means we're making progress," he said.

"If you're someone that sees a person, you know, wandering down Colfax or on South Broadway that's sleeping in front of a store, we know those folks are still out there, and many of those folks are now our most severely addicted and severely mentally ill residents. So we know they require the most support."

The address comes days after a late-night shooting at a south Denver bar. One person died and eight people were injured in the Sunday crime, and it has prompted new questions about safety in the city. News of the shooting also played a part in delaying a vote on a proposal to extend Denver's nightlife until 4 a.m.

"What is your response to council members and citizens who have safety concerns, but also bar owners who might not be able to take on that liability?" CBS Colorado asked Johnston.

"In our other bars downtown, we have security still present after closure, so this bar does not do that. I think the question will be: Do we need to expect that in more parts of the city?" the mayor said.

Johnston said there is some reconsideration going on about certain aspects of the proposal.

"We want to take it very seriously, and also want to be mindful of not requiring every bar in the city in a neighborhood to have round-the-clock security guards, and so it's a balance," Johnston said. "But we will relook at everything after this weekend."