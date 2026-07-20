Man dies, 8 people hurt in south Denver shooting at bar on East Hampden Avenue

A man is dead and multiple other people are hurt after an overnight shooting in southeast Denver. That's according to Denver police, who say they are working to develop suspect information.

CBS

It happened just after midnight at the Ultra Lounge East at 9755 of East Hampden Avenue. Crime scene tape could be seen outside the building.

Police said eight people were taken to the hospital and their injuries were described as non-life threatening. The man who died died at the scene.

So far it's not clear what led up to the shooting, which appears to have happened in the patio area of the bar and in the parking lot.