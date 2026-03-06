Denver-based UFC fighter representing Colorado in the octagon on Saturday

A Denver-based UFC fighter will be representing Colorado in the octagon this Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Drew Dober, a UFC lightweight, trains at Landow Performance in Centennial, where he's been preparing for Saturday's big match-up. Dober has been working closely with Aaron Porter, a sports performance coach.

(L-R) Drew Dober strikes Kyle Prepolec during the UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025, in Vancouver, Canada. Jordan Jones / Getty Images / Jordan Leigh

"Drew is the ultimate professional. He always shows up. He's consistent, reliable. He's excited to work hard. He's very hungry," said Porter.

Dober is no stranger to winning and is on the main card this weekend for UFC 326. The 37-year-old has been in the octagon more than a couple of dozen times and holds the record for the most knockouts in the UFC lightweight division.

Porter has been working with Dober for about seven years. For the last month, it's been all about getting him as sharp as possible.

"Improving your shape, getting a little bit faster, getting your conditioning at the peak, so that when he goes in there Saturday night, he's confident, done all the work that he's supposed to do, and he's able to push the gas when he wants," said Porter.

Still with plenty of gas left in the tank, Dober is taking on fellow lightweight veteran Michael Johnson for the first time, as the two have not faced off before.

"There is a lot of build-up, and this is a good matchup for him, too. The opponent is an exciting guy. He's going to bring it as well. So, I think that always gives Drew a little bit more excitement knowing that he has a good dancing partner," said Porter.

Sports Performance Coach Aaron Porter (center) speaks with UFC welterweight fighter Neil Magny (right) CBS

Like many athletes, Dober moved to Colorado to train.

"The UFC originated here in Colorado, so I think that has a layer to it, but the altitude gives guys an extra piece of confidence, knowing that they're getting really good conditioning at a high altitude," said Porter.

Neil Magny, UFC welterweight, trains alongside Dober. He said Colorado attracts a lot of athletes, and oftentimes, you can find partners around your weight class with similar experience.

"It's always a joy to train alongside him. He sets the bar high as far as what's expected of you, and then he also sets the competition standard high as well," said Magny.

Magny added that the UFC community in Colorado is strong and thriving, and they're also rooting for their fellow athlete.

"We have so many different athletes from all over the place that kind of all came together training Colorado. The best thing about it is the leadership and guidance we get here," said Magny. "I got to see the work that he (Drew) put in, both on the mat and here in the training room. So being able to be able to sit back and watch him go out there and shine on Saturday night, I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Dober is known for delivering high-paced, entertaining fights. Porter believes this Saturday will be no different, and Dober's performance will speak for itself.

"Drew always brings it. He's one of the most exciting guys in the UFC. You know it's going to be a fun fight, win, lose or draw," said Porter. "He looks great though, and he's ready to go."

It's a stacked card on Saturday night. You can watch it all on CBS Colorado or Paramount+.