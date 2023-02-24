Considering a trip? You'll get some great ideas at the Denver Travel & Adventure Show

Airlines increase transatlantic flights Airlines increase transatlantic flight options 02:38

If you're interested in a trip around the world -- or just a trip to a neighboring state -- you'll get some good ideas for how to make that experience unforgettable if you visit the Denver Travel & Adventure Show this weekend. You also might learn about some of the best ways to save money on plane tickets.

Airlines have been adding more flight options for crossing the Atlantic Ocean recently and with the pandemic mostly behind us, it's a much safer time to travel overseas. The show will feature travel experts and travel celebrities (including CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg) who can introduce you to travel options you might not have thought of.

The Denver Travel & Adventure Show will take place at the Colorado Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at TravelShows.com to attend either Saturday, Sunday or both days. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. the 4 p.m. on Sunday. Children 16 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the show as well.