Denver tests election equipment, trains poll watchers ahead of midterm election

We're less than a month out from the midterms, and Colorado election workers and volunteers are getting ready for the big day.

On Friday, Denver's Clerk and Recorder's Office tested its machines by running a set of sample ballots through the equipment to ensure the software and systems were working properly. Only certain people can access the testing area, and the site has no internet connection.

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"There's no AI that's used in any of this. This is good old-fashioned people power and, as a matter of fact, it's bipartisan people powered because we have Republicans and Democrats working side by side doing this together," said Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López.

López says the office conducts this sort of test every election and performs an audit afterward.

Meanwhile, volunteer poll watchers received training on how to protect voters on Friday. The nonpartisan election protection program Just Vote Colorado, operated by Colorado Common Cause, works with organizations statewide. It trains poll watchers on how to identify any problems at a polling site and how to report them.

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Colorado Common Cause Executive Director Aly Belknap said, "What we're preparing to do is to respond, observe and report. We're preparing to work with our election officials to solve problems, to address any barrier that might be standing in someone's way to participating in the process."

Election Protection also has a nonpartisan voter hotline where voters can call with questions about the upcoming voting process. That number is 866-OUR-VOTE, or (866) 687-8683.

Voters can find more information on the issues on the ballot in our state on CBS Colorado's "Left, Right, Center."