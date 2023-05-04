Denver teacher survey shows concerns about school safety: "At a crossroads"

Teachers in Denver are sharing their concerns regarding school safety, as well as what changes they want to see as the district develops a new safety plan.

There's been a push for change after the recent violence at East High School, where one student was shot and killed outside the school. In another case, a teenager shot two deans in the school.

CBS

This week, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, which represents more than 4,000 Denver Public Schools teachers, released the results of a recent member survey about safety. The survey got more than 1,500 responses, and while answers varied, there were several constant themes, including systemic solutions over short-term fixes.

"I think we're at a crossroads," said Robert Gould, president of the DCTA and a teacher of 25 years.

According to the survey results, the number one answer to what would make teachers feel safer was reducing class sizes and caseloads. After that, teachers said increased mental health support would go a long way.

"Relationships are the important part, and every educator knows that," Gould said. "Having lower class size, lower caseload size, means that our educators can actually connect with our students, and they can find out what's happening with them."

CBS

The survey also found teachers want training and clarity on how to better support or intervene with students' safety needs. That includes more training around restorative practices and de-escalation techniques.

The survey also found teachers want a review of the district's discipline matrix since 89% of respondents said they lacked confidence in the district's existing plan to address safety threats.

"If a student is going through a crisis, who handles that crisis; who comes to support?" Gould said. "When I pick up the phone and I need some support, who's going to come and how do we work through those issues?"

The district's draft safety plan touches on mental health and support, but also traditional safety measures, such as Student Resource Officers and metal detectors. Gould says teachers' opinions on that vary.

Less than half of teachers said SROs would make them feel safer, and a quarter said metal detectors would.

"Are we actually addressing the symptom or are we addressing the problem, and the problem is that time connecting with students," Gould said.

CBS

"The plan needs to be looked at, and we really need to get in deeper."

Gould said he is in touch with the superintendent and will stay engaged in this process moving forward. A spokesperson for DPS said the district plans to keep working with the DCTA as it develops the safety plan.