Denver Public Schools releases new safety plan draft, calls for individual schools to decide on SROs and weapon detection technology

Denver Public Schools released the first draft of its highly anticipated safety plan.

In response to recent incidents of violence, DPS worked to revise district-wide safety policies. On March 23, one day after the shooting at East High School, the Board of Education directed the superintendent to craft a comprehensive safety plan.

DPS says the purpose of this new plan is to maximize the safety for students, staff and visitors.

In 2020, the DPS Board of Education voted to remove School Resource Officers from schools. SROs returned temporarily following the shootings at East High School.

Many families wondered if SROs would return next school year.

According to the safety plan, that would be up to individual schools.

"It is the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to the Board of Education to allow all district-run high schools and 6th-12th campuses to engage their school communities to make a site-based decision regarding SROs on their campuses," the draft plan reads, in part. "The decision to house Denver Police Department SROs by 6th-12th campuses would occur annually and must involve the use of a community engagement process."

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, who's an advocate of police officers in schools, says their presence isn't the only factor in keeping kids safe.

"Make no mistake, I don't believe that is where we need to stop in terms of how we provide safety and support for young people within schools," said Thomas at Monday's news conference.

In the plan released Monday, DPS says keeping firearms off campus could be achieved by using low-profile entry-based weapons detection systems similar to those currently being used in sports arenas, airports and courts. Weapons detection technology can provide artificial intelligence to process students, staff and visitors by quickly using touchless security screening technology.

"The determination of a weapon detection system at a school or district building will be a site-based decision with extensive community engagement," the plan continues. "The use of these systems will require staff personnel to manage during peak times at school start. Other systems currently present within all DOS buildings include access control at select doors as well as surveillance systems at all perimeter doors to determine if doors are propped open."

Marrero also suggests schools revisit their decision annually.

The plan says there will be greater emphasis on emergency management training on 2023.

DPS is in the process of retraining all employees and students in the Standard Response Protocol. It organizes tactics for response to weather events, fires, accidents, intruders and other threats to personal safety.

Collinus Newsome, the sister of EHS Dean Jerald Mason, says it's leadership that needs retraining. Mason and another faculty member were shot by a student in March.

"I think about the fact that not a single person in that building has reached out to my brother to say anything," said Newsome. "There are only three people that know what happened in that room and one of them is dead. His name is Austin and we failed him too."

DPS will be partnering with the City of Denver on prioritizing holistic safety as part of the city's 2023 Youth Violence Prevention Plan.

DPS and the city of Denver are working together to fill school psychologists, school social workers and potentially other mental health-related positions at DPS.

There will be virtual feedback sessions during which Marrero will share highlights from the plan, ask specific questions of participants for feedback and hear thoughts and ideas directly from participants. These are scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m.

If families have questions about this plan, DPS asks that they share them. DPS will be sharing updates, feedback opportunities and a live FAQ on the safety plan website.