Swifties think these could be the biggest concerts in Denver ever and may be right

Swifties believe these could be the biggest concerts in Denver ever

Waiting in the heat in long snaking lines to buy Taylor Swift merchandise, fans proved they will endure whatever it takes to show devotion to a generational artist.

"I'm ready to sit out here for a couple hours," said fan Breckyn Gray. She had a backpack full of supplies. "I brought snacks and sunscreen and water and stuff to make bracelets."

The tens of millions of dollars that are likely to come in have the potential to set a new mark for concerts in the area as Taylor Swift plays two nights at Empower Field at Mile High. It's not the first big show here though.

Colorado has been a destination for years. Bands treasure performances at Red Rocks where some have been legendary. The Beatles played in 1964, but didn't even sell out.

U2, The Eagles, it has been a setting for shows that define lives. In 1996 multiple days of Phish shows overwhelmed Morrison and there were battles between concert goers and law enforcement, leading to a ban on Phish shows at Red Rocks for years.

But Red Rocks is not the largest venue by a longshot. Other names have thrilled fans in Denver like Elton John and Madonna.

Big arena shows at Ball Arena formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the old McNichols Arena, Folsom Field and of course Mile High Stadium – the current Empower Field and the old stadium, where in 1969 the Denver Pop Festival over several days remains what some believe were the biggest moments, with Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa playing.

The Rolling Stones have visited Colorado multiple times and Garth Brooks drew big enthusiastic crowds night after night. Excitement is part of the big arena shows and hype has been big along with it. Taylor Swift's two shows have a chance to go down in history.