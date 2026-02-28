Denver community rallies around TSA agents during partial government shutdown

Members of the Denver community are working to help Transportation Security Administration employees who have been impacted by the ongoing government shutdown and will be working without pay until the shutdown is resolved.

From the moment you pull up to Colorado Homes and Design Top Edge, it's obvious where their values lie. That commitment has been focused on the men and women of the TSA.

Many TSA workers are veterans who continued their service in a different uniform. Now, 15 days into the government shutdown, they've been working without receiving a full paycheck.

"This is our country, doing nothing is not an option," said Big T, who has been organizing assistance for TSA agents.

The partial shutdown took effect on Feb.14 after lawmakers failed to reach a deal on Department of Homeland Security funding. Despite the lapse in funding, TSA agents continue reporting for duty, keeping airports secure and travelers safe.

But for many families, the impact reaches far beyond a missed paycheck.

"It's a lot deeper than just getting a paycheck," Big T said. "Their credit is affected once they miss a payment on their card or house. Dogs need to be fed, cats need to be fed, families need to be fed."

In response, Big T has once again mobilized assistance for TSA agents, as he has during previous government shutdowns.

"We have a track record with TSA. They know who we are, so this was an easy call," he said.

"Topping things off for people that come in, windshield washer fluid, topping off fluids, checking tire pressure, sending you down the road," said Kyle McAllister, owner of Top Edge.

Community members say the outreach is about recognizing the essential role TSA officers play.

"They're a vital part of our community and infrastructure," said ROTC instructor Joseph Ramos. "It's important that we show them we can give back for what they do for us."

Organizers say the help won't stop anytime soon.

"Every single weekend until they actually get their pay," Big T said.