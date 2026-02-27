Colorado Transportation Security Administration workers feel abandoned as they work without pay

The last paycheck for Colorado's Transportation Security Administration workers is arriving today, but only for part of what they've earned. The partial government shutdown, now entering its third week, is sending TSA workers scrambling.

The Senate left the Capitol Thursday with no plans to vote on a DHS funding bill, continuing a lapse in funding for the Coast Guard, FEMA and TSA.

One leader representing Colorado TSA employees says she's concerned there's no urgency to find a solution.

TSA checkpoint at Denver International Airport CBS

"What did we do wrong?" asked Angela Grana, regional vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1127. The local represents TSA workers in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Idaho and Oregon.

She says TSA workers are already among the lowest-paid in the federal government.

"We're barely surviving. We have a lot that's expected from us," said Grana. "We cannot get it wrong. It's our job to make sure that we are focused, concentrating, watching what we're doing and only worrying about that one bag, that one passenger. Why do we need to worry about, 'Oh my God, I gotta pay my bill, how am I going to do that?"

The government's latest funding dispute falls on them. The focus of the conflict is over proposed reforms to federal immigration agencies.

"We're gonna do our job. Why can't you guys get along and do your job? Talk to each other. At least start the conversation," said Grana.

This comes as many TSA workers are still digging out of a financial hole after the longest shutdown in history last fall.

"We don't need a promise of a paycheck; we need a paycheck. We can't go to the bank with a promise," added Grana.

While that uncertainty takes a back seat on flights, "Passengers coming through do know, they do reach out, they do give condolences. Sometimes they even try to open their wallets for you, and of course we can't accept anything from them," said Grana.

Travelers at the new West Security Checkpoint at Denver International Airport. CBS

The people protecting our freedom of travel are trapped in a political standoff.

"Figure it out. Work it out. Don't do it on our backs," Grana said.