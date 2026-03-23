Denver Summit FC midfielder Jasmine Aikey out for season due to injury

Denver Summit FC midfielder Jasmine Aikey will be out for the rest of the team's inaugural season after suffering a serious injury.

In a release on Monday, the team said Aikey tore her ACL in her right knee and has been placed on the season-ending injury list.

Jasmine Aikey, midfielder with Denver Summit FC Denver Summit FC

"We are all thinking of Jasmine and will be with her every step of the way throughout this recovery," said Head Coach Nick Cushing. "She means so much to this team both on and off the field. We know her determination and work ethic will carry her through, and we look forward to seeing her come back even stronger."

Aikey signed her first professional contract with Denver Summit FC after a collegiate career at Stanford. She's a MAC Hermann Trophy winner and was named the TopDrawerSoccer Player of the Year in 2025, the team shared.

Stanford's Jasmine Aikey, right, reaches for the ball ahead of Florida State's Lauren Flynn (8) during the first half of the NCAA college soccer tournament final in Cary, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023. Ben McKeown / AP

The Summit's inaugural season began on March 14 with the team's matchup against Bay FC. The team's first home match will take place at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28 against the Washington Spirit.

They've sold more than 50,000 tickets so far and have been trying to break the league attendance record since the start of the season. The team anticipates breaking the records for match attendance and the largest inaugural home opener.