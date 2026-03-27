Denver Summit FC's Kaleigh Kurtz on a quest for a fifth straight Iron Woman season

The players making up Denver Summit FC's roster include some women with impressive resumes, including NWSL Champions and players who have played and won on the international stage.

Perhaps none is more impressive than Defender Kaleigh Kurtz, who holds league records for consecutive minutes played and consecutive games played in the league. Throughout her NWSL career, Kurtz has played in more than 130 matches, totaling more than 12,000 minutes.

Kaleigh Kurtz (3) and Eva Gaetino (23) of Denver Summit FC celebrate the first win in franchise history, defeating NJ/NY Gotham FC during the NWSL regular-season match at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Ron Smits/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

For those who play every minute of every match in a season, the NWSL awards them "Iron Woman" status.

"I've been fortunate enough to do that since June of 2021, I think is when the streak started," Kurtz said.

That is four consecutive Iron Woman seasons. Kurtz says she hopes to make it a fifth straight season in Denver.

"I think fans can be really excited," Kurtz said. "It just kind of brings a consistency and a stability when someone on your back line is able to play every minute of every game."

Head Coach Nick Cushing is looking to Kurtz to be a leader on the team, something Kurtz says is an honor.

"I'm very happy that he instilled that confidence in me from day one, and he was like, 'No, this is part of your role, this is why we brought you in. We want you to lead the team,'" Kurtz said.

She says she hopes Denver fans can back her in her quest for another Iron Woman season, as well as support her as a leader on the team.