Denver Summit FC delays opening of Centennial Stadium, will play next 2 home games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Denver Summit FC will play their next two home games at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Colorado's first professional women's soccer team was hoping to be at their new training facility in Centennial by July, but team says recent rain delayed construction, so they need to push back by two weeks.

Yazmeen Ryan #9 of the Denver Summit FC in action during the NWSL match between Utah Royals and Denver Summit FC at America First Field on May 23, 2026 in Sandy, Utah. Alex Goodlett/NWSL via Getty Images

That means their July 3 and July 12 matches will be at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Summit FC is hopeful to be at their stadium in Centennial for their July 18 game against the Portland Thorns.

Centennial Stadium will ultimately become Summit's training facility. They'll play their games there until 2028, when they hope to move into their official home stadium at the Santa Fe Yards at Broadway and I-25. The Santa Fe Yards stadium will have room for more than 14,000 fans.