Strippers, other strip club workers in Denver entitled to employment and wage protections, judge rules

Strip club workers in Denver are legally considered workers who are entitled to protections under the city's wage and employment laws, a Denver district judge ruled last week. The ruling comes as part of a lawsuit from several clubs against Denver Labor, a division of the city auditor's office, which ordered the clubs to pay back millions of dollars in wages to hundreds of employees.

Denver Labor launched an investigation into PT's Showclub Centerfold, PT's Showclub, and Diamond Cabaret in 2023 and Rick's Cabaret in 2024. The office found that two of those strip clubs -- Diamond Cabaret and Rick's Cabaret -- misclassified entertainers as exempt from wage and hour laws, violated minimum wage laws, and engaged in widespread wage theft.

"Our office enforces wage theft laws for all industries and protects anyone performing work in Denver. Adult entertainment workers are no different, and we are pleased the courts agree," Denver Auditor Timothy M. O'Brien said in a statement on Monday.

Devynn Dewey, one of the entertainers who works at both clubs to pay for her college tuition, told CBS News Colorado earlier this year that she's owed more than $200,000 in stolen wages and damages.

"This is a systemic issue," she said in February. "I think that's what's really important about this, it will get a lot of other entertainers and other places thinking and organizing together and also get a lot of other clubs understanding that accountability will come. If you are making money off of exploiting and stealing from people, then you have to find a different job."

Devynn Dewey poses for a portrait in front of the Wellington Webb building in Denver on March 14, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Labor said on Monday that it's still working to recover the back pay it says the workers are owed.

"The strip clubs have tried every tactic to avoid paying these workers properly and to dodge their wage responsibility. Even if it means creating new legal arguments that lack evidence or are contradictory," Denver Labor Executive Director Matthew

Fritz-Mauer said on Monday. "I'm thrilled the District Court recognized our legal authority to enforce sex workers' rights. We remain steadfast in doing what's right for all workers in Denver."

Denver Labor ordered the two clubs to pay $13.9 million to over 230 workers in February. The clubs, both owned by Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, sued Denver Labor in March, alleging mistakes in the office's findings, an absence of evidence, and overstepping of its authority.

"Diamond Cabaret and Rick's Cabaret have fully complied with the law. Yet Denver Labor, in a display of unchecked government overreach, continues to demand access to private business records beyond their legal authority, despite the complete absence of any substantiated claims of wage theft," an attorney representing the clubs said, in part, in a statement in March. "These demands are not about justice, they are about control."

The firm representing the clubs acknowledged a request for comment on Monday, but didn't otherwise provide a statement or response to the ruling.