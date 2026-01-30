Denver stops mailing property tax bills, posts statements online

The City and County of Denver will no longer send out property tax statements starting this year. Instead, property owners will receive postcards in the mail that contain instructions on how to view and pay their annual property taxes on the city's website.

CBS

Property owners will begin receiving the postcards this week. According to the City and County of Denver, the transition is more sustainable and offers a number of benefits to residents. Denver said the ways to pay property taxes have not changed; residents can pay online, by mail or in person.

According to the City and County of Denver:

Taxpayers can now see multiple years of property tax statements

Taxpayers can easily pay taxes on the same webpage



Taxpayers will have a digital copy of their tax statement, which can be downloaded, saved, and emailed

Taxpayers no longer need to contact the city to request copies of lost statements

Significant savings on paper and postage, saving nearly 500,000 pieces of paper and $100,000 in mailing costs each year

Denver City County Building CBS

"We are constantly evaluating opportunities to become more efficient stewards of taxpayer dollars," said Nicole Doheny, the city's Chief Financial Officer. "Moving to online property tax statements makes the most of our new property search tools on our website. We encourage any resident who needs a little help navigating this transition to reach out to our taxpayer services team at (720) 913-9300 or by calling 3-1-1. We know change can be difficult and we are here to make it as seamless as possible."

Denver officials said property owners can view or print a copy of their statements for free by visiting a local Denver Library where they offer computers, internet access and printers.

City of Denver

Additional Information from the City and County of Denver:

RESOURCES AND GUIDANCE

To view your statement and pay your taxes online:

1. Visit denvergov.org/property, click 'Real Property' and enter your property address.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the page and find 'Tax Documents.'

3. Download your statement by selecting the applicable tax year.

4. To pay, scroll to the top of the page and select 'Tax Payment.'

5. Repeat this process for all properties you own.

Resources available to help taxpayers:

· For computer/printer access, any Denver Library location

· Call 311 – Agents are equipped to handle most questions

· Call 720-913-9300 – This is the city's taxpayer services phone number. It is listed on the front of the postcard residents received. Staff can answer questions and help residents who need Treasury documents in an alternate format (such as Braille)

· Certain low-income, senior, and veteran residents can apply for local and state tax relief programs at denvergov.org/propertytaxes

All ways to pay taxes:

These options are unchanged from previous years:

· Online: denvergov.org/propertytaxes

· By Mail: Check or money order made payable to Manager of Finance; Include parcel number on the memo line of the check/money order and include a copy of the property tax statement

City and County of Denver

Department of Finance, Treasury Division

PO Box 17420

Denver, CO 80217-0420

· In Person:

Taxpayer Services Center

201 W. Colfax Ave., First Floor

Denver, CO 80202

Hours: Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Wed., 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

As a reminder, approximately 35% of property taxes go to fund city services and 65% go to Denver Public Schools.