Denver's star-studded Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show takes center stage

By Laura Phillips

/ CBS Colorado

The annual "Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show" benefitting the Global Down Syndrome Foundation is Saturday, Oct. 18, in downtown Denver. GLOBAL co-founder and CEO Michelle Sie Whitten and self-advocate and fashion show model Clarissa Capuano joined CBS Colorado Mornings on Friday to talk about the event and the organization.

fashion-runway-transfer-frame-133.jpg
The event's 2025 honorees include actor and self-advocate Kevin Lannucci and award-winning actress Jane Lynch. 

The highlight of the evening is a fashion show featuring 21 models with Down syndrome and their celebrity escorts. 

Since launching in 2008, the event has raised more than $30 million for research and medical care. 

fashion-runway-transfer-frame-750.jpg
The "Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show" benefits the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Global Down Syndrome Foundation

According to GLOBAL, the foundation donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute, supporting more than 400 scientists and more than 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries.

