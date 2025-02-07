In the next week, Denver has five different chances for snow

A stretch of snow and cold is returning to Colorado, winter is back.

It has been a mild and windy week in Denver with highs in the 60s at times throughout the week. Big changes are headed our way as a cold front moved through the state Friday night into Saturday.

Several rounds of snow, big mountains accumulations Friday night

Moderate snow is expected across the high country Friday night into Saturday morning. This is a quick moving storm with 4 to 10 inches of snow expected before 10 AM Saturday. Travel on Interstate 70 in the mountains will be slick with major delays expected before 10 AM.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Colorado's northern and central mountains through daybreak on Saturday. The combination of accumulating snow and wind gusts of up to 60 mph will create limited visibility at times.

A quick band is expected to push off the high country to the Plains bringing about a half inch of snow to Denver. All of the snow will melt on impact across I-25, but the front will usher in cooler air with highs in the 30s and 40s on Saturday.

The general trend will be snow chances each night through Wednesday. Saturday and Sunday look to be insignificant events with little to no accumulation. Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be more impactful with each storm potentially bringing 1-4".

Cold front brings frigid temperatures on Tuesday

If the snow is not enough for you, a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Tuesday keeping highs in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits. As of now the First Alert Weather Team is forecasting 20 degrees as the high on both Tuesday and Wednesday in Denver.

I've attached a wind chill map, aka how the air feels on our skin. It is likely portions of the Eastern Plains dip as low as -15 degree wind chills. The Denver metro area will likely hover around the 0 degree mark at times. This is not abnormal for winters in Colorado, but after spending the week with temperatures in the 60s it is important to be prepared for this shot of cold air.