Shelter in Place lifted in Denver after person of interest taken into custody

Many residents received a mobile alert early Friday afternoon after authorities ordered a shelter-in-place in Denver. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says it now has someone in custody.

Around 1 p.m., the Denver Police Department and the ACSO responded to an incident in the 1000 block of S. Irving St. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order, warning nearby residents to take precautions and stay away from windows and doors, and that "the situation may cause a safety risk."

CBS

The order was lifted after approximately10 minutes. According to the sheriff's office, today's actions were connected to a domestic violence incident earlier this week.

Authorities said they have taken a person of interest into custody. The sheriff's office said the investigation remains active and that the person's identity will not be released at this time, but may be released at a later time.