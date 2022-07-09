Watch CBS News
Syndicated Local

Denver sets record high temperature Saturday

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

The thermometer at Denver International Airport reached triple digits Saturday, breaking the previous record of 98 degrees.

Saturday was the second time this year that Denver's official weather station has reached 100 degrees.

June 11 was the other date. 

The mercury could creep close to 100 again Sunday. 

RELATED  Denver Weather: Heat advisory issued at temps soar to the triple digits, new records likely

First published on July 9, 2022 / 4:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.