Denver sets record high temperature Saturday

The thermometer at Denver International Airport reached triple digits Saturday, breaking the previous record of 98 degrees.

Saturday was the second time this year that Denver's official weather station has reached 100 degrees.

June 11 was the other date.

🌡 100°F in Denver Today...



Denver International Airport has officially recorded a temperature of 100° this afternoon. This breaks the previous daily record high of 98°.



This is also our second 100° day of the season. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1YfDNsuSJV — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 9, 2022

The mercury could creep close to 100 again Sunday.

