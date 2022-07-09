Denver sets record high temperature Saturday
The thermometer at Denver International Airport reached triple digits Saturday, breaking the previous record of 98 degrees.
Saturday was the second time this year that Denver's official weather station has reached 100 degrees.
June 11 was the other date.
The mercury could creep close to 100 again Sunday.
