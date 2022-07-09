Denver Weather: Heat advisory issued as temps soar to the triple digits, new records likely

One of the hottest weekends of the summer is on tap for Colorado as the state sits under a big ridge of high pressure. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and 100s around Denver as well as on the eastern plains and western slope. Even our mountain towns will be well into the 80s. You'll have to get above 10,000 feet to find anything cooler.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and all of northeast Colorado on Saturday. It runs from 10 am to 8 pm and includes places like Greeley, Fort Collins, Boulder, Akron and Sterling. The urban corridor between Denver, Castle Rock, Boulder and Fort Collins is also under an Air Quality Alert for high levels of ozone through Saturday afternoon.

Predicted highs around Colorado on Saturday, July 9. CBS

Afternoon thunderstorms will be limited on Saturday but where they do form we'll see a little relief from the heat by this evening. The best chance to see a storm or two will be over the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs and in the foothills southwest of Denver.

The record high in Denver for July 9 is 98 degrees set last year. It is one of only 5 days left in the month that have a record high under 100 degrees. If we hit 101 degrees it will not only be a new daily record but it'll also be the hottest day so far this year. Denver had a high of 100 degrees back on June 11.

A record high looks likely in Denver on Saturday. CBS

We expect a repeat of conditions on Sunday with some places potentially being just a few degrees cooler thanks to more cloud cover expected during the afternoon. By Sunday night a cold front will move into the state and that will set the stage for some more seasonal temperatures on Monday.

By the middle of next week it looks like another round of very hot temperatures will come our way. Denver will see mid to upper 90s starting Wednesday of next week and lasting through the upcoming weekend.

The extended forecast for Denver covering the period from July 9 to July15. CBS