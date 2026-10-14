Denver seeks comment on new draft plan of Burnham Yard redevelopment

A new draft plan for Burnham Yard, the preferred site for the Denver Broncos' proposed new stadium, outlines major changes that could reshape surrounding neighborhoods.

The city's plan includes proposals for safer streets, improved access to the South Platte River, affordable housing, and historic preservation.

The plan would guide development of the 58-acre rail yard and surrounding areas in the La Alma and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. The broader planning area covers nearly 800 acres, stretching from Alameda Avenue to Colfax Avenue and from the South Platte River to Santa Fe Drive.

The small area plan was prompted by the Broncos' large development review proposal. The city is leading the planning process to ensure community concerns and priorities are reflected in the area's future.

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"I think really the plan is trying to solve several issues with trying to retain the local character and history of the communities," said John Deffenbaugh, CEO of Historic Denver.

Historic Denver, a nonprofit focused on historic preservation, has participated in discussions as the plan has taken shape.

"Historic Denver has been part of this, so we attended a bunch of meetings as the plan was emerging," said Deffenbaugh.

The draft plan aims to connect surrounding neighborhoods to the site while minimizing the displacement of residents and businesses. It also identifies six key development areas, including the area around 13th Avenue and Zuni Street, which is important to Historic Denver.

"I think the biggest challenge is to find the sweet spot between community interest and history and creating a regional and nationwide attraction for the benefit of the whole city," said Deffenbaugh.

One proposal that has drawn interest from Historic Denver is the potential adaptive reuse of the Zuni Steam Plant, which could become a cultural hub within the development.

"We were excited to see the Zuni Steam Plant in the plan for adaptive reuse. That's important and really can be an anchor for the site," he said.

The area currently includes industrial properties and underused sites, including warehouses. The draft plan envisions a multimodal spine and community corridor, with opportunities to preserve historic features while improving connections throughout the area.

Historic railroad features, including a locomotive and turntable, could help tell the story of Burnham Yard's past to future visitors.

LINK: Draft Plan for the Redevelopment of Burnham Yards

Those preservation efforts could help ensure that new development reflects the site's history as the surrounding area evolves.

The plan remains in draft form, and the city is seeking public feedback. Residents have until Oct. 28 to submit comments before the plan moves through the approval process.