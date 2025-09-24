Denver schools introduce canine weapon detection program for sports events

Denver Public Schools is launching a new program to improve safety at school sports events by using canines to detect firearms.

The pilot program, which begins this semester, will introduce specially trained canines at select events. School officials said the canines are only trained to detect firearms and not illegal substances. They explained that the program will support safety at school events in an unobtrusive way.

"Safety means more than preventing harm – it's about creating an environment where students and staff feel supported, comfortable, and able to thrive," the district said in a release Wednesday. "The addition of canine teams at school events is designed to provide an extra layer of reassurance, helping our community focus on learning, connection, and school spirit."

During the pilot phase, the DPS Department of Climate and Safety will observe the results of the program. That will be used to determine if the district will include canines at schools in its long-term safety plan.

"This program will also seek input from families, staff and community members about our overall safety protocols. Throughout our events, we will have QR codes to allow you, our community, the ability to complete a short survey and provide feedback. Please consider completing the survey," officials said.