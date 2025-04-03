Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver school board cancels superintendent contract talks after public opposition

By Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

School board cancels superintendent contract talks after public opposition in Denver
School board cancels superintendent contract talks after public opposition in Denver 00:42

The Denver School Board was set Wednesday night to discuss during a closed session, a contract extension for Superintendent Alex Marrero.

But during public comment, a number of parents raised concerns that with an election just months away, now was not the time to extend the contract.

"I'm calling that these decisions must not be made behind closed doors and that the DPS community deserves to be informed, engaged and heard," said parent Tywanna Jones.

A board member indicated during a previous meeting that negotiating the superintendent's contract was not a community decision, but rather a board one.

After hearing from the public, the school board canceled the planned session on Superintendent Marrero's contract. 

Stephen Katsaros, co-founder of Parents Safety Advocacy Group (PSAG) said, "The fact that no board member advanced the motion (to enter into Executive Session to discuss Marrero's contract) speaks volumes of how compelling the community member's displeasure was."

Four of seven seats on the Denver school board are up for grabs in November.

Dr. Marrero's contract is now set to expire in June, 2026. 

Anna Alejo

Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level, ensuring diverse voices are represented in programming.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.