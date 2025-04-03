Denver school board cancels superintendent contract talks after public opposition

The Denver School Board was set Wednesday night to discuss during a closed session, a contract extension for Superintendent Alex Marrero.

But during public comment, a number of parents raised concerns that with an election just months away, now was not the time to extend the contract.

"I'm calling that these decisions must not be made behind closed doors and that the DPS community deserves to be informed, engaged and heard," said parent Tywanna Jones.

A board member indicated during a previous meeting that negotiating the superintendent's contract was not a community decision, but rather a board one.

After hearing from the public, the school board canceled the planned session on Superintendent Marrero's contract.

Stephen Katsaros, co-founder of Parents Safety Advocacy Group (PSAG) said, "The fact that no board member advanced the motion (to enter into Executive Session to discuss Marrero's contract) speaks volumes of how compelling the community member's displeasure was."

Four of seven seats on the Denver school board are up for grabs in November.

Dr. Marrero's contract is now set to expire in June, 2026.