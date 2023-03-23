Denver School Board approves plan for 2 armed officers, mental health professionals in each high school

The City of Denver has seen an increase in gun violence within our communities, which poses a threat to the safety of our schools. On February 23, 2023 the Board of Education unanimously approved Safety Ends Policy 4 and our Ends policies are the long-term priorities for the Superintendent. Ends Policy 4 states: Schools and classrooms will be welcoming and inclusive learning environments. In the event of an emergency, students and faculty will be prepared, and parents, families and guardians will receive accurate and timely information. In light of the increase in gun violence in our communities, which poses a threat to the safety of our schools, the District will collaborate with local law enforcement, community partners, advocacy organizations, and school communities to proactively mitigate internal and external threats to safety. In addition, on December 15, 2022, the Board of Education unanimously approved the Proclamation Regarding Gun Violence Prevention, and on November 18, 2021, The Board of Education unanimously approved Executive Limitation Policy 10.10 which states, "The Superintendent will not staff schools with school resource officers or the consistent presence of security armed with guns or any other law enforcement personnel." Based on the emergency situation presented by the events of March 22, 2023, the Board of Education will hereby suspend board policy EL-10.10 through June 30, 2023 and directs Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to develop a systemic Long-term Safety Operational Plan in consideration of EL-11 and in accordance with Safety Ends Policy 4. Further the Board directs the Superintendent to engage in thorough community engagement with students, teachers, parents, families, school leaders, and others in collaboration with the Board. The Board also directs the Superintendent to build upon the lessons learned from the DPS community and from the yearlong community engagement process which originally resulted in the adoption of EL-10.10. This Plan shall be provided to the Board no later than June 30, 2023 and will be voted upon prior to the start of the 2023-2024 academic school year. Per GreatEducation.org, Colorado ranks 45th in the percentage of taxable resources spent on education and, as a result, the expenses associated with full-time Armed Police Officers at all high schools would undermine the District's ability to adequately address previously budgeted academic, social-emotional and operational needs. The Board of Education hereby directs Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to work collaboratively with Mayor Michael B. Hancock and other elected officials to offer and externally fund as many as two Armed Police Officers and as many as two additional mental health professionals (social workers, psychologists, psychotherapists, and/or therapists) to include but not limited to talk, group, family and/or art therapy at all high schools for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The Board of Education will request that the Denver Police Department ensure every armed police officer is appropriately trained in the use of firearms, de-escalation techniques, policing in a school environment, knowledgeable of the school community they intend to serve, and skilled in community policing. The Board of Education hereby directs Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to report to the Board, on a monthly basis, disaggregated data concerning on-campus ticketing and arrests to ensure armed officers are only there for safety purposes. The Board of Education further directs Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to ensure teachers, staff, and principals are not using armed police officers for discipline issues that arise on campus or in classrooms. The Board of Education shall discuss amendments to Board Policy EL-10.10 at the Board meeting following the presentation of the Superintendent's long-term Operational Plan for Safety Ends Policy 4 in alignment with Executive Limitation 10 and 11. Xóchitl Gaytán, President Auon'tai M. Anderson, Vice President Michelle Quattlebaum, Secretary Scott Esserman, Treasurer Scott Baldermann Charmaine Lindsay Carrie A. Olson, PhDDE DPS-