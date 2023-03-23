Watch CBS News
Denver School Board approves plan for 2 armed officers, mental health professionals in each high school

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

On Thursday afternoon, the Denver School Board approved up to two armed officers and mental health professionals in all high schools for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. The board scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss safety and security in Denver Public Schools after a shooting at East High School. 

A student shot two deans inside the school on Wednesday morning. The two deans recovering from gunshot wounds are Jerald Mason, the dean of culture at East High School and Eric Sinclair, the coordinator of a restorative program. Sinclair remains hospitalized in serious condition. 

The body of that student was found by the car police were looking for in Park County on Wednesday afternoon. The 17-year-old had been on a "safety plan" at East High School before the shooting and was already on probation for a "ghost gun."

The Denver Board of Education voted remove school resource officers in June 2020 from Denver schools. In the letter to the school board on Wednesday, DPS Superintendent Marrero wrote he is committed to having two armed police officers from the Denver Police Department at East High School and an armed officer at each comprehensive high school. Marrero recognized he was going against the board's prior wishes.

"I can no longer stand on the sidelines. I am willing to accept the consequences of my actions," he said.

On Thursday, the school board also voted to suspend the policy that removed SROs from Denver public schools. 

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued the following statement regarding the Denver Public Schools Board of Education decision today to allow School Resource Officers (SROs) back into schools: "I appreciate this change in direction by the DPS school board, and believe it is the right decision. As I made clear to Superintendent Marrero yesterday, we stand ready to help him bring SROs back to our schools."

MEMORANDUM

Board Discussion and Update on School, Student and Adult Safety

The City of Denver has seen an increase in gun violence within our communities, which poses a threat to the safety of our schools.

 

On February 23, 2023 the Board of Education unanimously approved Safety Ends Policy 4 and our Ends policies are the long-term priorities for the Superintendent. Ends Policy 4 states:

 

Schools and classrooms will be welcoming and inclusive learning environments. In the event of an emergency, students and faculty will be prepared, and parents, families and guardians will receive accurate and timely information. In light of the increase in gun violence in our communities, which poses a threat to the safety of our schools, the District will collaborate with local law enforcement, community partners, advocacy organizations, and school communities to proactively mitigate internal and external threats to safety.

 

In addition, on December 15, 2022, the Board of Education unanimously approved the Proclamation Regarding Gun Violence Prevention, and on November 18, 2021, The Board of Education unanimously approved Executive Limitation Policy 10.10 which states, "The Superintendent will not staff schools with school resource officers or the consistent presence of security armed with guns or any other law enforcement personnel."

 

Based on the emergency situation presented by the events of March 22, 2023, the Board of Education will hereby suspend board policy EL-10.10 through June 30, 2023 and directs Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to develop a systemic Long-term Safety Operational Plan in consideration of EL-11 and in accordance with Safety Ends Policy 4. Further the Board directs the Superintendent to engage in thorough community engagement with students, teachers, parents, families, school leaders, and others in collaboration with the Board. The Board also directs the Superintendent to build upon the lessons learned from the DPS community and from the yearlong community engagement process which originally resulted in the adoption of EL-10.10. This Plan shall be provided to the Board no later than June 30, 2023 and will be voted upon prior to the start of the 2023-2024 academic school year.

 

Per GreatEducation.org, Colorado ranks 45th in the percentage of taxable resources spent on education and, as a result, the expenses associated with full-time Armed Police

   

Officers at all high schools would undermine the District's ability to adequately address previously budgeted academic, social-emotional and operational needs. The Board of Education hereby directs Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to work collaboratively with Mayor Michael B. Hancock and other elected officials to offer and externally fund as many as two Armed Police Officers and as many as two additional mental health professionals (social workers, psychologists, psychotherapists, and/or therapists) to include but not limited to talk, group, family and/or art therapy at all high schools for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

 

The Board of Education will request that the Denver Police Department ensure every armed police officer is appropriately trained in the use of firearms, de-escalation techniques, policing in a school environment, knowledgeable of the school community they intend to serve, and skilled in community policing.

The Board of Education hereby directs Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to report to the Board, on a monthly basis, disaggregated data concerning on-campus ticketing and arrests to ensure armed officers are only there for safety purposes. The Board of Education further directs Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero to ensure teachers, staff, and principals are not using armed police officers for discipline issues that arise on campus or in classrooms.

 

The Board of Education shall discuss amendments to Board Policy EL-10.10 at the Board meeting following the presentation of the Superintendent's long-term Operational Plan for Safety Ends Policy 4 in alignment with Executive Limitation 10 and 11.

 

Xóchitl Gaytán, President

Auon'tai M. Anderson, Vice President

Michelle Quattlebaum, Secretary

Scott Esserman, Treasurer

Scott Baldermann

Charmaine Lindsay

Carrie A. Olson, PhDDE

First published on March 23, 2023 / 4:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

