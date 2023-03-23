Leading critic of Denver police officers in schools now calls for officers in DPS schools

Denver school board member Tay Anderson, who led the movement to remove Denver police officers from Denver Public Schools in 2020 is now calling for reinstating DPD officers in schools according to Mayor Michael Hancock's Chief of Staff Alan Salazar.

Salazar confirmed to CBS New Colorado that Anderson called DPD Chief Ron Thomas Thursday morning, saying he was going to be putting forth a proposal to the Denver school board to place 160 Denver officers in 80 DPS schools.

"He called Chief Thomas this morning and told the chief that he was going to go to the board with a proposal to put two officers in up to 80 schools," said Salazar.

While Salazar said Hancock supports school resource officers in schools, believing they are a deterrent and an added layer of public safety, "This is as close to a non-starter as I can think of in terms of police resources. The reality is we don't have 160 officers to deploy for that. At a time of challenges with recruiting officers, it's unlikely we are going to meet this request."

He said he was taken aback by Anderson's proposal since Anderson pushed to remove DPD officers from schools in 2020.

"Surprised would be an understatement," said Salazar. "I had to ask Chief Thomas about it twice."

Reached this morning, Anderson told CBS News Colorado "I cannot comment at this time, the board is in executive session."

Salazar said the city was willing to "look at other alternatives."