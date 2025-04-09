While Denver restaurants are leaving downtown, one deli is expanding

Downtown Denver has seen a significant number of restaurants and businesses leave the area over the past couple of years.

Nearly 200 restaurants have closed, according to the Colorado Restaurant Association. While closures continue, there are still restaurants looking to bring their concepts to the area.

"A lot of people will walk in here and say, 'I don't know what this is, but this is not a deli,'" Anthony Lygizos said. "But we like that, we like shaking it up."

Owner Anthony Lygizos poses for a portrait at Leven Deli Co., in Denver Colorado on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Lygizos is the proprietor of Leven Brands, which includes several restaurant concepts, Leven Deli being one of them.

"We say everybody's welcome; nobody leaves hungry," he said.

Leven is part deli, part bakery, coffee bar, wine shop, and neighborhood hangout. And while a sizable number of restaurants have been leaving Denver, Leven is expanding.

"We believe in Denver, there's no question about it. and we believe that Denver is coming back, bouncing back, and addressing some of the issues that have been crippling for a lot of businesses."

Lunch time at Leven Deli Co., in Denver Colorado on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The company opened Leven Supply in Washington Park in January and announced a new full-service sister concept, Leven Downtown, which will open later this year.

"We're excited about downtown, honestly," Lygizos said. "It is a really large build; it will have about 420 seats."

The new concept will be a continuation of its sister concepts and will serve sandwiches, salads, and entrees, with a big pizza and pasta component.

The new concept is in Denver's Central Business District, but the company wouldn't be expanding there if it weren't for the outpouring of support from the building's developer and the city.

"Mayor Johnston was part of the groundbreaking ceremony there and their office is really stepping forward and putting their money where their mouth is," Lygizos said.

And while he's drawn to the improvements the city is making, he's invested in improving the area in his own right -- the Leven way.

"It means this pervasive force that helps improve or make better," Lygizos said. "At our core, we really are those fundamental concepts of trying to provide a better culture, environment, jobs, pay, hours, etc."

Leven Downtown is expected to open in late 2025.