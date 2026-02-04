Pick your passion: Denver Restaurant Week menus offer a wide variety of foods at affordable prices

More than 270 Colorado restaurants will be participating in VISIT Denver's Denver Restaurant Week, offering multi-coarse meals at either $25, $35, $45, or $55. This year, Denver Restaurant week is March 6 - 15, 2025, but the menus are posted online on February 4, 2025. That gives people more than a month to peruse them, make a plan, and set up reservations.

The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa has two restaurants that are offering DRW menus.

"In the Ship Tavern dining room, we're running the Restaurant Week it's the $45 menu. We're featuring here our Alaskan Cod. It's battered in a brown ale, fried until it's really golden brown and crispy. We serve it with the duck fat garlic fries and a tarragon aioli on the side," said Executive Chef Adrian Carson. "In our Palace Arms dining room, we're doing the $55 menu, and we're featuring the Creekstone flatiron steak. There's a bordelaise sauce which is a rich, red wine, demi-gloss kind of a sauce. Also with the duck fat garlic fries, so delicious."

Both Ship Tavern and Palace Arms went through menu revamps last spring, so it's definitely worth checking out the new dishes.

"We're bringing in a lot more seafood. We're featuring a raw bar. We're doing freshly shucked oysters, shrimp cocktails, yellowfin tuna tartare. Really exciting. Bringing more of a nautical theme to that dining room," Carson said of the Ship Tavern.

The Palace Arms is decorated with authentic artifacts from Napoleonic-era France, and the menu plays right into that history.

"We're featuring a three-course menu, really classical French. Really nice food at a nice price point," Carson added.

The DRW menu will feature steak frites, coq au vin, and hand cut tagliatelle pasta. Restaurant Week is a great opportunity for restaurants to draw in new diners and serve their best dishes to more people.

"It's great for us to be a part of it because it brings the entire Denver community together, and it supports restaurants, and the hospitality industry, and small businesses which is great," Carson said.

The DRW menus are online, and now is the time to make those reservations because slots fill up fast.

Denver Restaurant Week runs March 6 - 15, 2025. More menus could still be added to the website.