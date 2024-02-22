Denver Restaurant Week is celebrating its 20th anniversary

For 20 years, VISIT Denver has been hosting Denver Restaurant week to highlight the city's culinary scene.

"The Denver restaurant scene has evolved greatly over the 24-years I've seen it," said Jennifer Jasinski, co-owner of Crafted Concepts, a restaurant ownership group.

CBS

Jasinski moved to Denver in 2000 at a time when she felt the Denver restaurant scene was underrepresented.

"Our first restaurant, Rioja, that was really kind of the passion project," Jasinski said.

Since then, the James Beard Award winner has extended her passion to three more restaurants: Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia, and Bistro Vendôme.

"It's a neighborhood bistro and I just love that about it," Jasinski said.

Bistro Vendôme features modern interpretations of classic French foods. Instead of doing a special Restaurant Week menu, this year, everything on the menu will be fair game.

"We really want you to come into our restaurant and get a feel for what the menu really is like here," Jasinski explained.

CBS

She has been a supporter of Denver Restaurant Week from the start.

"It's a nice opportunity to get some new, fresh faces in," she said.

Jasinski sees the opportunity in spotlighting the culinary scene which she's watch grow into a robust industry in the last two decades.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week runs March 1 to March 10, 2024.