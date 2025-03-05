Track your Restaurant Week favorites in new Diner Account

VISIT Denver will kickoff Denver Restaurant Week on March 7, 2025. It's 10-days of multi-course meals at low prices. There are more than 300 restaurants participating this year. It's a true celebration of Denver's culinary scene.

Last year there were 264 restaurants offering Restaurant Week menus. This year, 311 restaurants have signed up which indicates there are a lot of new menus to choose from. Some of the new restaurants participating this year include Magna Kainan in RiNo, Gusto in Sloan's Lake, Le Colonial in Cherry Creek North, Church and Union downtown, Kumoya in the Highlands, and Ajax in Downtown Denver. All of them hoping to bring in some new diners and spread the word about their food.

CBS

Restaurant Week is not just in Denver either. There are restaurants participating throughout the Denver Metro Area including all the way up to Boulder. So regionally, diners can find a good deal near them.

VISIT Denver has created a new Diner Account which allows users to keep track of their Restaurant Week experience.

"You can sign up for free. You just register [on the website]. Then you can go in, you can click your favorite restaurants. Then on your 'favorite list,' you can mark the ones that you actually went to. Then if you want, if you have a favorite restaurant you can share it on social media," said Flavia Light, Vice President and Chief Tourism Development Officer for VISIT Denver. "Then, next year when you go back to the portal, you can see what you did this year, so you can choose different restaurants next year."

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week runs from March 7 - 16, 2025.