Denver residents concerned about future of Huston Lake after lack of water

Huston Lake was once a spot for residents of Denver's Athmar Park neighborhood to gather. For more than two decades, there was also wildlife and foliage at the lake. But this year, the water is nearly nonexistent, leading residents to question city leaders about what happens next.

Earlier this year, city leaders said ongoing drought conditions and water restrictions could keep some Denver lakes from refilling. In April, Denver Parks and Recreation said there was no guarantee there would be enough water to fill both Garfield and Huston lakes.

Huston Lake in Denver CBS

Plants are growing in the exposed lake bed where there once was water. It's something that residents have noticed.

"The first thing I would see is the mountains and then the water," said Sally Bishop with Friends of Huston Lake. "Instead of escaping the troubles of life, I'm reminded of the troubles that we're in, which, in a way, isn't a bad thing. We need to take action."

Denver Parks and Recreation said most of the plants are smartweed, a native plant that emerged after the lake dried up. Leaving it there is intentional.

"There is actually a good reason; it's to stabilize the banks, and in Wash Park there is a sign that at least explains it. There's been no explanation as to why it's happening," said Bishop.

Some in the community feel left in the dark about the future of Huston Lake that sits in a neighborhood they said has often been neglected, which is why they created the group "Friends of Huston Lake" to advocate for what happens next.

Huston Lake CBS

"It'd be great to have signage; it would be great to have a little more participation from the city, so that our citizens know that something's being done, or at least someone cares," said Michelle Baldwin, co-president of the Athmar Neighborhood Association.

Baldwin said there have been talks about dredging the lake as a possible solution, "So while it's empty, can we do something about that? We've asked, and it sounded like it was prohibitively expensive, but they didn't say how much."

Denver City Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez said it is possible, but it would take money and time.

"So we have priorities. This is not at the top of that list, but I think talking to Denver Parks and Rec and seeing what the long-term vision is is important," said Alvidrez.

For neighbors who have spent decades looking at the water and enjoying the lake, they said they are willing to help bring it back and want to know how.

"We are concerned that we are going to lose the lake forever if there isn't a concerted effort to refill it with water," said Bishop.

Concerned community members at Huston Lake. CBS

The city told CBS Colorado that it is working with community members for a town hall about Huston Lake on Sept. 17.