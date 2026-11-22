The Denver Rescue Mission is working to help families put food on the table this Thanksgiving and has collected about 11,000 turkeys so far. However, the organization still needs another 5,000 to help provide holiday meals to families in need.

With Thanksgiving just days away, the Denver Rescue Mission is working to make sure more families have a meal to share around the table.

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Despite chilly temperatures, donations continue pouring in as part of the organization's annual turkey drive.

Andrea Jung, the mission's director of impact and compliance, says the goal is to make sure everyone has access to a dignified holiday meal.

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The Denver Rescue Mission has collected about 11,000 turkeys so far this year, but there is still work to do. The organization says it needs approximately 5,000 more to complete its Thanksgiving Banquet-in-a-Box meals. Those boxes include all the holiday favorites — turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

For donors like Josh Steinhardt, giving back is about helping other families experience the same togetherness his own family enjoys during the holidays.

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The mission hopes to have all the boxes ready ahead of its Tuesday giveaway at Empower Field.

Anyone with an extra turkey to donate is encouraged to bring it to the Denver Rescue Mission. Organizers say every donation helps put a Thanksgiving meal on the table for a family in need.