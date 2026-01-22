Experts predict Denver metro area real estate market will stay steady in 2026

The latest numbers from Denver's Metro Association of Realtors shows the median sales prices in the Denver area is down 2%. It's now just under $600,000, and the actual number of homes sold was down every month in 2025 compared to 2024.



The new year could bring small changes and new opportunities to relocate.



Eric Lee and Brittany Martens are among those in the midst of doing both thanks to direction from their real estate agent, Bret Weinstein.



"He felt that it would be a good time to get back in because the interest rates were declining slightly, and that small dip seemed like it made it a good point for us," said Lee.



Their updated home, equipped with an ADU and chicken coop, went under contract for over asking price after just four-and-a-half days on the market.



"We did buy right when the market ... 12 years ago," said Lee. "We bought the house for triple what the previous owner had bought it for, but we still got a considerable amount of equity."

CBS

"We feel like unicorns, a little bit like, Oh, don't hate us," Martens added. "But also, it's exciting."



Their experience aligns with Amanda Snitker's outlook on the market. She chairs the Market Trends Committee for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. Although the metro area has the most inventory it has had in a decade, homes with desirable qualities are moving.



"If you've owned your home for 10,15, 20 years, you're probably sitting on a good amount of equity as long as you've maintained the condition and the quality of the home," said Snitker.



But, that means the clock is ticking for Lee and Martens to find a new home for their family.



"I'm honestly anxious, which is an unusual thing for me," said Lee.

CBS

Some might say it's a good problem to have in a market that favors buyers right now.



"When we compare it to the pandemic years, where it was just a high intensity environment for both buyers and sellers," said Snitker. "So really, it's a good opportunity right now because people know how to make their calculations. The home prices have been relatively flat for the last three years; interest rates have been relatively the same."



And if you're like Lee and Martens looking to relocate this year, Snitker says the market could stay the same.



"I don't think we're expecting to see a huge change in 2026."



Snitker added that the situation is different for everyone depending on their circumstances and urges anyone looking to enter the market to not caught up in the notion that it's a "horrible time" to buy or sell.