Denver Public Schools, teachers union contract expires at midnight

Denver Public Schools and its teachers union continue contract negotiations as the current contract expires at midnight. Bargaining teams remain far apart on a cost of living increase.

Maskot/Getty Images

The union wants 12% while DPS is offering 3.5%.

If the bargaining teams do not reach an agreement by midnight Wednesday, the district and the union could choose to extend the current contract while negotiations continue. They could also choose to enter into mediation.