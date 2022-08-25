Denver Public Schools, teachers, union continue contract negotiations

Denver Public School teachers, its union and the school district continued contract negotiations on Friday. The deadline to reach an agreement is next week.

The main issues up for debate include class size, caseloads and educator voice in decision making, as well as salary.

In 2019, the two sides did not reach an agreement and teachers went on strike.

A federal mediator is helping the two sides find common ground.

The district has offered a 3.5% increase as a cost of living increase. The union wants 12% and a starting salary of $55,000 for teachers as well as extra compensation at $50/hour.