Denver Public Schools, teachers, union begin contract negotiations

Denver Public School teachers, its union and the school district started contract negotiations on Tuesday. They're meeting at the Acoma campus.

The main issues up for debate include class size, caseloads and educator voice in decision making, as well as salary.

In 2019, the two sides did not reach an agreement and teachers went on strike.

The superintendent told CBS4 that he does not believe that will happen this time, although the contract ends at the end of the month.

The district has offered a 3.5% increase as a cost of living increase. The union wants 12%.

Tuesday is the first of three days of negotiations.