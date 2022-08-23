Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Public Schools, teachers, union begin contract negotiations

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Public Schools is currently having contract negotiations with their teachers
Denver Public Schools is currently having contract negotiations with their teachers 00:23

Denver Public School teachers, its union and the school district started contract negotiations on Tuesday. They're meeting at the Acoma campus.

The main issues up for debate include class size, caseloads and educator voice in decision making, as well as salary.

In 2019, the two sides did not reach an agreement and teachers went on strike. 

The superintendent told CBS4 that he does not believe that will happen this time, although the contract ends at the end of the month.

The district has offered a 3.5% increase as a cost of living increase. The union wants 12%.

Tuesday is the first of three days of negotiations.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 5:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.